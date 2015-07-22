FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two car bombs explode in eastern Libyan city of Derna
#Energy
July 22, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Two car bombs explode in eastern Libyan city of Derna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, July 22 (Reuters) - Two car bombs exploded on Wednesday in Libya’s eastern city of Derna, an Islamist hotspot, residents and a military source said. There was no immediate word on casualties.

The area around Derna, located east of Benghazi, has seen heavy fighting in recent weeks between Islamic State militants and a rival Islamist group.

Islamic State fighters left the city last month but had taken up new positions outside Derna, residents said.

Islamic State has thrived in the North African oil producer since two rival governments began fighting for control, leaving a security vacuum, four years after the civil war that ended the rule of Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
