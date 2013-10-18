FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Gunmen kill Libya's military police force commander
October 18, 2013 / 12:23 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Gunmen kill Libya's military police force commander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen fatally wounded Libya’s military police force commander as he left his house in the eastern city of Benghazi to attend Friday prayers, a security source said.

“Several shots hit Ahmed al-Barghathi. He was brought to hospital but later died there,” the source said.

The attack is the latest blow to a weak Libyan government that is struggling to assert control over militias and radical Islamists two years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

Several army officers have been assassinated in Benghazi, where the U.S. ambassador was killed during an Islamist assault on a U.S. diplomatic mission a year ago. The shooting of Barghathi, who was on vacation in the city, is the highest profile attack there for weeks.

Some former rebel groups now in theory help the government maintain security, but are themselves often a source of violence.


