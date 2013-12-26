FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan gunmen block entrance to central bank, Tripoli port
December 26, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

Libyan gunmen block entrance to central bank, Tripoli port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Dozens of Libyan militiamen blocked the entrance to the central bank and port in the capital Tripoli on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ali Zeidan, a witness said.

Libya is in turmoil with Zeidan’s government struggling to assert control of the North African country awash with arms from the 2011 uprising which ousted Muammar Gaddafi.

Armed men drove up to the central bank in trucks on the seafront in central Tripoli and stopped staff from entering the building, the witness said.

“Central bank staff were told to go home,” he said.

The militiamen then blocked the entrance to Tripoli’s nearby port.

No more details were immediately available about the militia group.

Dozens of militias help topple Gaddafi and refuse to disarm so that they can press political and financial demands.

