Libyan militia shells terminal of Tripoli's main airport
July 17, 2014 / 1:52 PM / 3 years ago

Libyan militia shells terminal of Tripoli's main airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, July 17 (Reuters) - Several shells hit the terminal of Libya’s main airport on Thursday, witnesses said, as fighting between rival militias for control of the airport continued for a fifth day.

A Reuters reporter at Tripoli International Airport saw holes in the roof and smashed windows at the terminal building, with a shell lying on the floor.

Rival militias have been fighting since Sunday for control of the airport as the political turmoil in the North African oil producer worsens. (Reporting by Hani Amara; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by John Stonestreet)

