Libyan Haftar forces seek Benghazi port's closure to cut off arms to Islamists

TRIPOLI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Forces loyal to retired Libyan general Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi threatened to bomb the eastern city’s port unless authorities there closed it to cut off arms supplies to Islamists, a senior commander said on Monday.

Haftar’s forces are fighting Islamist groups including Ansar al-Sharia for control of the port city, which is the main entry point for wheat and other food imports into eastern Libya.