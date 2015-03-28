FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's Tripoli parliament says troops pull back from major oil ports -lawmaker
Why no city should want Amazon's HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon's HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
#Energy
March 28, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Libya's Tripoli parliament says troops pull back from major oil ports -lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, March 28 (Reuters) - A rival Libyan parliament based in the capital Tripoli has ordered the withdrawal of troops loyal to it from frontlines near Libya’s biggest oil ports, a senior lawmaker said on Saturday.

The move raised hopes of a reopening of the ports of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, which closed in December when fighting broke out between forces loyal respectively to Libya’s competing governments and parliaments. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

