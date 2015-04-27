FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State kills five journalists working for Libyan TV station-army official
April 27, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State kills five journalists working for Libyan TV station-army official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, April 27 (Reuters) - Islamic State militants have killed five journalists working for a Libyan TV station in the eastern part of the country, an army commander said on Monday.

The reporters had been missing since August, when they left the eastern city Tobruk to travel to Benghazi. Their route took them through Derna, a militant Islamist hotspot.

Faraj al-Barassi, a district army commander in eastern Libya, said militants loyal to Islamic State were responsible for the killing of the journalists, whose bodies were found outside the eastern city of Bayda. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Larry King)

