Islamic State militants target Libya's Es Sider oil port for second day

BENGHAZI, Libya, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Islamic State militants resumed shelling near the Libyan oil port of Es Sider on Tuesday and an oil storage tank in the port was hit causing a fire, a petroleum guards spokesman and the National Oil Corporation said.

The guards spokesman said the militants were 30-40 km (19-25 miles) from the port, which they also targeted on Monday in an attack that left seven guards dead and 25 wounded.

In the nearby oil port of Ras Lanuf, a fire at an oil tank that was hit on Monday had been mostly contained but was still burning, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)