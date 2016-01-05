FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State militants target Libya's Es Sider oil port for second day
January 5, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Islamic State militants target Libya's Es Sider oil port for second day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Islamic State militants resumed shelling near the Libyan oil port of Es Sider on Tuesday and an oil storage tank in the port was hit causing a fire, a petroleum guards spokesman and the National Oil Corporation said.

The guards spokesman said the militants were 30-40 km (19-25 miles) from the port, which they also targeted on Monday in an attack that left seven guards dead and 25 wounded.

In the nearby oil port of Ras Lanuf, a fire at an oil tank that was hit on Monday had been mostly contained but was still burning, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)

