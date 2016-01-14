FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major oil pipeline hit by blast south of Libya's Ras Lanuf terminal - NOC
#Energy
January 14, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Major oil pipeline hit by blast south of Libya's Ras Lanuf terminal - NOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - An explosion hit a major oil pipeline south of the Libyan terminal of Ras Lanuf overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, a spokesman for the Libya’s National Oil Corp said.

Mohamed al-Harari said it was not clear what had caused the explosion at the pipeline, which has been closed for more than two years. Last week Ras Lanuf and the nearby terminal of Es Sider came under attack from Islamic State militants. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Janet Lawrence, Larry King)

