Major oil pipeline hit by blast south of Libya's Ras Lanuf terminal - NOC

Jan 14 (Reuters) - An explosion hit a major oil pipeline south of the Libyan terminal of Ras Lanuf overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, a spokesman for the Libya’s National Oil Corp said.

Mohamed al-Harari said it was not clear what had caused the explosion at the pipeline, which has been closed for more than two years. Last week Ras Lanuf and the nearby terminal of Es Sider came under attack from Islamic State militants. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Janet Lawrence, Larry King)