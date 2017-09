BENGHAZI, Libya, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Suspected Islamic State militants attacked oil installations close to Libya’s Ras Lanuf terminal on Thursday, an engineer at the port and an energy official allied with the country’s eastern government said.

They said at least two storage tanks from the Harouge Oil Operations company had been set on fire near Ras Lanuf, where militants also launched attacks earlier this month. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Dominic Evans)