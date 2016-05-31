FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya oil guard says second town captured from Islamic State
May 31, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, May 31 (Reuters) - A force that controls oil terminals in eastern Libya said on Tuesday it had gained further ground against Islamic State, taking a second town in as many days east of the militant group’s stronghold o f Sirte.

The Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) is in full control of Nawfiliyah, about 130 km (80 miles) east of Sirte, and has not suffered any losses, spokesman Ali al-Hassi said. The PFG captured the nearby town of Ben Jawad on Monday after clashes that left five of its fighters dead. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Ralph Boulton)

