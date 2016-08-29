FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Libyan forces say oust Islamic State from central neighbourhood in Sirte
August 29, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Libyan forces say oust Islamic State from central neighbourhood in Sirte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIRTE, Libya Aug 29 (Reuters) - Libyan forces said they had taken control of a residential neighbourhood in the middle of Sirte from Islamic State on Monday, leaving just one district of the city still occupied by militants.

A spokesman for the forces, Rida Issa, said Sirte's neighbourhood Number One was "completely liberated", though he added that brigades were "in the process of clearing any remnants of Daesh (Islamic State)" from the area.

For more than three months, brigades aligned with Libya's U.N.-backed government have been battling to oust Islamic State from Sirte, a coastal city that the militant group turned into a regional stronghold last year.

At least six brigade members were killed and 12 wounded on Monday, according to hospital officials.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Aidan Lewis; Editing by Richard Balmforth

