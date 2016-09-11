FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan forces loyal to eastern commander attack oil ports - witness
September 11, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Libyan forces loyal to eastern commander attack oil ports - witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Forces loyal to eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar launched attacks at ports in Libya's oil crescent on Sunday and clashed with guards who control the terminals, a guards spokesman and a resident said.

Petrol Facilities Guard spokesman Ali al-Hassi said Haftar's forces had attacked at Zueitina, Ras Lanuf, and Es Sider ports, as well as the nearby town of Ajdabiya, and clashes were continuing. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

