Libyan oil guard says captures coastal town from Islamic State after clashes

BENGHAZI, Libya, May 30 (Reuters) - A force that controls key oil terminals in eastern Libya said it had captured the town of Ben Jawad from Islamic State militants on Monday east of their stronghold of Sirte.

Spokesman Ali al-Hassi said four Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) fighters had been killed and 16 wounded in fierce clashes in the coastal town. The PFG claim to be in control of Ben Jawad could not be independently verified.

The PFG has declared its support for Libya’s U.N.-backed unity government, which Western states hope can bring together Libyan factions to fight Islamic State. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Richard Balmforth)