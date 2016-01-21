Islamic state threatens more Libyan oil facility attacks -video

CAIRO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Islamic State threatened on Thursday to attack more Libyan oil facilities following an earlier attack on oil installations close to the Ras Lanuf terminal where at least two storage tanks from the Harouge Oil Operations company had been set on fire.

“Today Es Sider port and Ras Lanuf and tomorrow the port of Brega and after the ports of Tobruk, Es Serir, Jallo, and al-Kufra,” Islamic State fighter Abu Abdelrahman al-Liby said in a video posted on the group’s official Telegram channel. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)