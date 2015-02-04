Four possibly killed in Libya oilfield attack - French source

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Four local employees were possibly killed after an armed attack at the al-Mabrook oilfield in Libya this week, a French diplomatic source on Wednesday.

The oilfield is run by Libyan state-run oil company NOC and in which France’s Total PA> owns a stake, was closed when the Es Sider oil port shut down in December due to clashes. Total had already withdrawn staff from the site in 2013.

“There were no Western of French citizens. The site was subcontracted to a Libyan firm,” the source said. “There are possibly four dead local people.” (Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau; writing by John Irish; editing by Brian Love)