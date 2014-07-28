FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blaze at fuel tanks near Tripoli's airport out of control-NOC spokesman
July 28, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Blaze at fuel tanks near Tripoli's airport out of control-NOC spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, July 28 (Reuters) - The huge fire from fuel tanks near Tripoli’s international airport that has been ignited by rockets attack is out of control as clashes between rival militias have resumed in the area, the National Oil Company (NOC) spokesman said on Monday.

“It is out of control. The second tank has been hit and the firefighters have withdrawn from the site as the fighting has resumed in the area”, NOC spokesman Mohamed Al-Harrai told Reuters. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alison Williams)

