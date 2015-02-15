Libya's El Sarir oil pipeline remains halted after sabotage -official

TRIPOLI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Libya’s El Sarir oil field is still unable to pump oil to Hariga port after sabotage on a pipeline just north of the field where repairs are ongoing, an oil official said on Sunday.

The pipeline was damaged and set on fire on Saturday, halting crude flows to Hariga, the last land-based oil export port still loading after two other large terminals were closed by factional fighting.

“The fire has been extinguished. There is only minor damage. We will need three days to fix it,” the official said.

With the country caught in a power struggle between rival factions, Libya’s crude output has fallen to about 350,000 barrels per day, far off the 1.6 million bpd before the 2011 civil war that ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by David Goodman)