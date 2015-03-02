FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamist militants shell two Libyan oilfields, port pipeline damaged
#Energy
March 2, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 3 years ago

Islamist militants shell two Libyan oilfields, port pipeline damaged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 2 (Reuters) - Islamist militants on Monday shelled Libya’s Bahi and Mabrouk oilfields, damaging a pipeline to Es Sidra oil port, said Ali Hassi, a spokesman for forces protecting energy infrastructure.

Militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State have said they carried out previous attacks on oilfields and a pipeline in Libya, where two rival governments are battling for control.

A spokesman for the National Oil Corporation was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

