SE Libyan oil output to Hariga to shut in a month if blockade continues -NOC
#Energy
May 9, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

SE Libyan oil output to Hariga to shut in a month if blockade continues -NOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, May 9 (Reuters) - Production from south-east Libyan oil fields to Marsa el-Hariga port will be shut down in less than four weeks if a “blockade” of the port continues, a spokesman for Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Monday.

Mohamed el-Harari said production from the Messla and Sarir fields had been cut to one third of previous levels, due to the refusal by a parallel NOC set up by Libya’s eastern government to let tankers load at Hariga.

NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla urged those preventing exports to reconsider their approach. “The worst thing is this blockade will achieve nothing,” NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement. “In terms of legitimacy, which is what the blockaders want, it is a dead end.” (Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by James Dalgleish)

