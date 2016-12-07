FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Armed groups take control of Libyan town of Ben Jawad, close to major oil ports -officials
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 7, 2016 / 10:28 AM / 9 months ago

Armed groups take control of Libyan town of Ben Jawad, close to major oil ports -officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Armed groups took control on Wednesday of the Libyan town of Ben Jawad, close to some of Libya's major eastern oil ports, security officials said.

Miftah Magariaf, head of the Petrol Facilities Guard in the area, said "terrorist groups" had launched rocket attacks as they advanced, but that eastern security forces were ready to defend the oil ports.

Earlier, security officials said that eastern forces, who seized the oil ports from a rival faction in September, carried out an air strike against vehicles in the area. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.