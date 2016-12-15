FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Pipeline leading to Libyan oil fields of Sharara and El Feel reopens - petrol guard spokesman
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 15, 2016 / 2:08 PM / 8 months ago

Pipeline leading to Libyan oil fields of Sharara and El Feel reopens - petrol guard spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A military faction has reopened the valve on a pipeline leading to the major western Libyan oil fields of Sharara and El Feel after two years of blockades, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"The Rayana valve that was closed in 2014 was reopened on Wednesday," said Mohamed Al-Gurj, a spokesman for a Petroleum Facilities Guard faction in Rayana, a town on the pipeline route to Libya's northern coast.

It was not clear if the opening of the valve would allow any rapid resumption of production at El Feel and Sharara, which have a combined output of more than 350,000 barrels per day (bpd). The National Oil Corporation has not confirmed any restart. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.