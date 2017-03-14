FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East Libyan forces launch offensive to recapture Ras Lanuf oil port
#Energy
March 14, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 5 months ago

East Libyan forces launch offensive to recapture Ras Lanuf oil port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 14 (Reuters) - East Libyan forces launched a ground offensive on Tuesday to recapture the oil port of Ras Lanuf, one of two terminals they lost control of earlier this month, a senior military official said.

The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) has been mobilising ground forces and carrying out air strikes as it prepares to try to retake Ras Lanuf and Es Sider from a rival faction known as the Benghazi Defence Brigades.

Akram Buhaliqa, an LNA commander in the nearby city of Ajdabiya, confirmed local media reports that a counter attack had started. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

