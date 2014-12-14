Libya declares force majeure for two biggest oil ports, Es Sider and Ras Lanuf

TRIPOLI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Libya has declared force majeure for the country’s two biggest oil exports ports, Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, the Tripoli-based state National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Sunday.

Oil production flowing to the two eastern ports would be gradually shut down, NOC said in a statement, blaming clashes nearby between armed factions allied to Libya’s two rival governments. Only a minimum oil staff would stay on site.

Force majeure is a legal waiver for contractual obligations. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Jon Boyle)