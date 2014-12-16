FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's oil production has fallen "significantly" this week -NOC
December 16, 2014

Libya's oil production has fallen "significantly" this week -NOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Libya’s oil production has fallen “significantly” this week after the two biggest oil ports, Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, halted operations due to fighting nearby, a spokesman for state National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Tuesday.

Only Brega and Hariga oil ports, also located in the east, and offshore fields were still operating, NOC spokesman Mohamed El Harari said. The western Mellitah port was only processing gas because the connected El Feel oilfield was still closed.

He gave no exact production figure. (Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Pravin Char)

