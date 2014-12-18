Tripoli-based Libyan state oil firm says will remain independent

TRIPOLI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Libya’s Tripoli-based state firm National Oil Corp (NOC) will remain independent, it said on Thursday, in an apparent attempt to reassure foreign oil buyers it will stay out of the country’s conflict.

Libya has two governments vying for legitimacy which have been trying to control the vital energy sector. NOC is based in Tripoli, where the non-internationally recognised government sits.

“Regardless of the continuing challenges on various levels, NOC will remain independent,” NOC said in a statement. “As the sole legal entity to represent and act on behalf of the Libyan oil and gas sector, NOC will continue the sound partnerships with international oil companies.” . (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Pravin Char)