FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libyan oil workers demand release of kidnapped official
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 22, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

Libyan oil workers demand release of kidnapped official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Dozens of Libyan oil workers staged a protest on Thursday in Tripoli to demand the release of a kidnapped official, a spokesman for state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.

Abductions have become frequent in Libya where two governments allied to rival armed factions are fighting for control four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.

Samir Kamal, head of the Oil Ministry’s planning department and Libya’s long-time OPEC representative, has been missing since last Thursday, according to NOC.

Dozens of NOC and Oil Ministry workers gathered in front of the NOC headquarters in Tripoli to demand Kamal’s release, NOC spokesman Mohamed El Harari said. A website showed a picture of protesting oil workers joined by Mashallah Zwai, oil minister in the Tripoli-based rival government.

The internationally recognized government of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni has operated out of the east since a group known as Libya Dawn took over Tripoli and set up a self-declared government. Both have appointed rival oil officials.

Kamal’s status as OPEC representative is unclear. Thinni’s government did not nominate him for the last OPEC meeting in Vienna in November, officials have said.

But OPEC’s website still lists him as an OPEC representative and Tripoli’s government says he holds that position.

Libya oil sector is caught up in a power struggle between the competing governments, a conflict Western powers fear may slide into broader civil war. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Janet Lawrence. (ulf.laessing@thomsonreuters.com))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.