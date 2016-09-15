FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's NOC lifts force majeure at eastern ports, exports to resume
September 15, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Libya's NOC lifts force majeure at eastern ports, exports to resume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation will lift force majeure at three ports seized days earlier by eastern forces, and exports will resume immediately at two of the ports, it said on Thursday.

NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement he had accepted a handover of the ports from forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar during a visit to Zueitina on Wednesday.

"Exports will resume immediately from Zueitina and Ras Lanuf, and will continue at Brega," Sanalla said, adding the decision was taken according to instructions from both the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli and a parliament based in the east. "Exports will resume from Es Sider as soon as possible." (Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Susan Thomas)

