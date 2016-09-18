Libyan force counter attacks at oil ports, claims to retake control of Es Sider

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A Libyan force ousted a week ago from key oil ports counter attacked on Sunday, taking back control of Es Sider terminal and triggering clashes near Ras Lanuf port, spokesman for the force, Ali al-Hassi, and a port worker said.

Es Sider and Ras Lanuf were among four ports seized by forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar on Sept. 11-12 from a Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) faction led by Ibrahim Jathran.

No one from Haftar's forces could immediately be reached to verify the reports. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Patrick Markey)