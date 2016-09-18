FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Libyan force counter attacks at oil ports, claims to retake control of Es Sider
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 18, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Libyan force counter attacks at oil ports, claims to retake control of Es Sider

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A Libyan force ousted a week ago from key oil ports counter attacked on Sunday, taking back control of Es Sider terminal and triggering clashes near Ras Lanuf port, spokesman for the force, Ali al-Hassi, and a port worker said.

Es Sider and Ras Lanuf were among four ports seized by forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar on Sept. 11-12 from a Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) faction led by Ibrahim Jathran.

No one from Haftar's forces could immediately be reached to verify the reports. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Patrick Markey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.