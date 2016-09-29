Libya AGOCO says ups output to 290,000 bpd, national production over 450,000 bpd

BENGHAZI, Libya Sept 29 (Reuters) - Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) has increased production to 290,000 barrels per day, its chairman said on Thursday, helping push national production up to between 450,000 and 490,000 bpd.

AGOCO, a subsidiary of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) that operates in eastern Libya, has boosted its output from about 150,000 bpd since military commander Khalifa Haftar took control of some of the country's main oil terminals on Sept. 11-12. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Patrick Markey)