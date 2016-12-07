Libya's NOC evacuated some staff, did not stop loadings after clashes near oil ports - statement

TRIPOLI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) evacuated non-essential staff from Es Sider port after reports of military clashes nearby on Wednesday but was not suspending any loadings, it said in a statement.

The NOC said it had held emergency meetings with subsidiaries and had begun emergency measures near the fighting. "We have not declared force majeure on oil loadings pending further information, but we are monitoring the situation closely," the statement said.

The statement came as east Libyan security forces said they had thwarted an attempted advance by a rival faction towards major oil ports including Es Sider. (Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Catherine Evans)