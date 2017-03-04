Libya's NOC reviewed loading schedules after clashes near oil ports

TRIPOLI, March 4 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) held an urgent meeting to review crude loading schedules and emergency measures to protect oil facilities after clashes around the major terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, it said in a statement on Saturday.

The meeting on Friday studied "how to maintain the safety of employees and of oil assets and tanks and facilities within the ports, and to study and review the crude loading plans in accordance with the scheduled tables for export operations", the statement said.

It did not detail any specific measures taken or say that there had been any change to operations in the ports.

The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) withdrew from the ports on Friday in the face of an attack by a rival faction.