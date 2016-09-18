FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanker withdraws offshore after Libyan oil port clashes - NOC
#Energy
September 18, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

Tanker withdraws offshore after Libyan oil port clashes - NOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said a tanker that had been loading at the port of Ras Lanuf had withdrawn to a safe distance as rival forces clashed nearby on Sunday.

"We understand the port of Ras Lanuf itself has not been affected by the fighting so far, though the situation is in flux," the NOC said in a statement.

The NOC said a previously damaged oil storage tank in the neighbouring port of Es Sider had been set on fire, but firefighting teams were expected to control the blaze shortly. (Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Patrick Markey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
