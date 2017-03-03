FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan armed faction entered Es Sider oil port, airport at Ras Lanuf after clashes - officials, residents
#Energy
March 3, 2017 / 5:24 PM / 6 months ago

Libyan armed faction entered Es Sider oil port, airport at Ras Lanuf after clashes - officials, residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 3 (Reuters) - An armed faction entered the major Libyan oil terminal of Es Sider on Friday and an airport at the neighbouring terminal of Ras Lanuf, after attacking eastern forces that have controlled the terminals since September, officials and residents said.

The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) had earlier claimed to have repelled an attack by the Benghazi Defence Brigades (BDB) south and west of Es Sider with air strikes and in clashes on the ground.

However, soon after BDB fighters posted pictures and videos of themselves in Ras Lanuf airport, the LNA said it had retaken control there. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Patrick Markey)

