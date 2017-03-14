East Libyan forces say they have retaken oil ports

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 14 (Reuters) - East Libyan forces said they had regained control on Tuesday of the major oil ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider from a rival faction that seized them earlier this month.

Military spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari told Reuters that the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) was pursuing fighters from the Benghazi Defence Brigades (BDB) towards the town of Ben Jawad, about 30 km (20 miles) west of Es Sider.

Akram Buhaliqa, an LNA commander in the nearby city of Ajdabiya, also said BDB fighters were retreating towards Ben Jawad. The claims could not be independently verified. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)