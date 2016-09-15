Tanker docks at Libya's Ras Lanuf oil port, Nafoura output resumes

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A tanker arrived at Libya's Ras Lanuf oil terminal on Thursday to load more than 600,000 barrels of crude, the first to dock at the terminal since at least 2014, a port official said.

Separately, an oil official said production had restarted at the Nafoura field, which was closed in November 2015 due to force majeure at Zueitina port.

Libya's National Oil Corporation said on Thursday it was lifting force majeure at three ports seized days earlier by forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, including Ras Lanuf and Zueitina. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Dale Hudson)