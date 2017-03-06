FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 5 months ago

Libya's Waha oil output cut by 35,000 bpd due to unrest - NOC board member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, March 6 (Reuters) - Production by Libya's Waha oil company has been cut by 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) as a precautionary measure due to clashes near the major oil ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider, a senior official at the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Monday.

Jadalla Alaokali told Reuters that national production currently stood at 663,000 bpd, down from an average of about 700,000 bpd in recent weeks.

"The production of Waha before was about 75,000 bpd and it has been reduced by 35,000 bpd as a precaution due the company's limited storage capacity and fears about the evolution of events in Es Sider," Alaokali said. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Susan Thomas)

