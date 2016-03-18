FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's eastern government warns against imposing U.N.-backed cabinet
Hurricane Harvey
March 18, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Libya's eastern government warns against imposing U.N.-backed cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 18 (Reuters) - Libya’s eastern government said on Friday that imposing a U.N.-backed cabinet on the country without a parliamentary vote of approval risked deepening the crisis.

It also warned local and international parties in a statement only to work with the new government once such approval was obtained.

The unity government called last week for an immediate transfer of power, and its prime minister said in an interview broadcast on Thursday that it would move to Tripoli in the “next few days”. (Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

