TUNIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The make up of a new Libyan government of national accord aimed at uniting the country’s warring factions under a U.N.-backed plan was announced on Tuesday.

A Tunis-based Presidential Council formed under the plan named a total of 32 ministers. The council had pushed back the deadline for naming the government by 48 hours, amid reports of disputes over the distribution of ministerial posts. (Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)