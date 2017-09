BENGHAZI, Libya, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Libya’s internationally recognised parliament voted on Monday to reject a unity government proposed under a U.N.-backed plan to resolve the country’s political crisis and armed conflict.

Of 104 members attending the session in the eastern city of Tobruk, 89 voted against backing the government proposed by Libya’s Presidential Council last week. (Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)