EU considering sanctions on Libyans blocking peace -diplomats

BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The European Union is discussing imposing travel bans and asset freezes on at least two Libyans seen as blocking efforts by the United Nations to form a government of national unity, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Nouri Abusahmain, the head of Libya’s General National Congress, one of two rival parliaments, and Khalifa al-Ghwell, who heads one of Libya’s two rival governments, could face the sanctions early next month if diplomats reach agreement soon, the sources said.

Other names are also being discussed, the sources said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott)