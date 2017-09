BENGHAZI, Libya, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Libya has closed Benghazi’s commercial port due to clashes between the army and Islamist fighters in the area, a port official said on Tuesday.

“All ship movements and discharging of imports have been stopped,” said the official. The port is a main entry point for wheat, fuel and other imports in eastern Libya. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by William Hardy)