U.N. Sahel envoy says Libya turmoil could destabilise neighbours

DAKAR, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United Nations special envoy to the Sahel region said on Monday talks to resolve a crisis in Libya had stalled and warned several countries in the region risked being destabilised unless it was resolved quickly.

Hiroute Gebre Selassie said instability in the Sahel, the arid region south of the Sahara desert, had worsened due to the fragile state of regional governments and expansion of Islamist militant groups.

Libya has two governments competing for legitimacy since a group called Libya Dawn seized Tripoli in August, forcing the internationally recognised prime minister, Abdullah al-Thinni, to the eastern city of Tobruk, spurring fears of a civil war for control of the country’s vast oil reserves.

A second round of U.N.-sponsored peace talks was due to open this week, though al-Thinni has vowed to retake Tripoli by force.

“In Libya, the political process is stagnant and the clashes between the different factions continue,” Selassie said at an African security forum in Dakar. “If the crisis in Libya is not resolved quickly then numerous countries in the region will be destabilised.”

She said persistent indications of Islamic State training camps being set up in Libya was especially worrying.

French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, whose country has deployed some 3,200 troops in the Sahel for counter-insurgency operations, said that Islamist militants had managed to regroup in southern Libya and equip themselves with weapons.

A French-led operation in January 2013 destroyed an al-Qaeda-linked enclave in northern Mali, but scattered Islamist cells still carry out attacks against Malian troops and U.N. peacekeepers. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Tom Heneghan)