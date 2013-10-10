FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan PM appears on TV after being freed by former rebels
#Market News
October 10, 2013

Libyan PM appears on TV after being freed by former rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan appeared live on television on Thursday after he was released by former rebel fighters who had seized and held him for several hours.

“Libyans need wisdom ... not escalation ... to deal with this situation,” he said during a televised cabinet meeting, where he thanked some rebels who helped in his release and urged them to join the regular armed forces.

Zeidan was freed unharmed after being held by former rebel militiamen angry at the weekend capture by U.S. special forces of a Libyan al Qaeda suspect in Tripoli.

