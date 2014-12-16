FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyans obstructing peace may face sanctions, EU says
December 16, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Libyans obstructing peace may face sanctions, EU says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Union is ready to consider sanctions, if necessary, on people obstructing a political solution in Libya, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday.

The EU is backing attempts by the United Nations to bring rival parties in Libya together for talks. On Monday, the world body said the dialogue had been complicated by new fighting of armed factions allied to both sides.

“Those who are undermining prospects for a political solution risk tipping Libya fully into civil war. They must face consequences for their actions. The EU ... remains ready to consider further actions, including restrictive measures, should circumstances so require,” she said in a statement. (Reporting by Adrian Croft)

