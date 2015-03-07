UN says talks among warring Libyan factions make progress

RABAT, March 7 (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Saturday delegates from Libya’s warring factions had made progress toward a unity government in U.N.-backed negotiations, and a Libyan delegate said they would resume discussions next week.

Western leaders are backing the U.N. talks as the only way to end the turmoil in Libya, where two rival governments and armed factions are battling for control and Islamist militants have also gained ground in the chaos.

The talks in Morocco are aimed at establishing a unity government and a lasting ceasefire and putting Libya’s democratic transition back on track, but both factions face internal divisions over the negotiations and fighting continues.

Representatives from the two sides met together for the first time since several rounds of talks.

“There was a meeting between the two parties which was symbolic, it was not part of the talks, but symbols count, it was important,” United Nations envoy Bernardino Leon said after the meetings.

One independent delegate of the “dialogue committee” participating in the talks, which includes Libyan groups not aligned to the two rival governments, said the sides would head home for consultations before returning to Morocco for more talks next week over forming a unity government.

“The plan is to come back next week, maybe on Tuesday, and every side would propose a list of people who would form the unity government after discussing them in Libya,” Sharif al-Waf told Reuters.

Leon declined to confirm there would be a new round in Morocco next week.

The internationally-recognized government of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni has operated out of eastern Libya since a rival armed faction called Libya Dawn took over Tripoli in fighting last summer and set up its own administration.

The UN said in a statement the parties were determined to "bridge their differences and have been working on concrete proposals" on key elements of security arrangements and a government of national unity.