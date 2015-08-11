FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN urges Libyan factions to agree unity government by month-end
August 11, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

UN urges Libyan factions to agree unity government by month-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The United Nations special envoy to Libya called on warring parties in the country to agree on a national unity government by the end of August.

Bernardino Leon, who opened two days of talks in Geneva, said that the input of armed groups was important but was lagging behind the political process.

“We will work in coming days on the basis of timetable which necessarily has to be short. Libya is facing huge challenges,” Leon told a news briefing. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet)

