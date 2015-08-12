FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan factions end talks with pledge to clinch deal within weeks
August 12, 2015

Libyan factions end talks with pledge to clinch deal within weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Warring factions in Libya ended two days of U.N.-sponsored talks in Geneva on Wednesday with a pledge to end the political crisis and military conflict in the country within weeks, a United Nations statement said.

“The parties underscored their determination to conclude the dialogue process as soon as possible, with a target date within the coming three weeks,” said a statement by the U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), headed by special envoy Bernardino Leon.

Leon, who held a plenary attended by all delegations on Wednesday in the Swiss city, called on the warring parties on Tuesday to agree on a national unity government by the end of August and endorse it with a vote in September. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

