Libyan factions end talks with pledge to clinch deal within weeks

GENEVA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Warring factions in Libya ended two days of U.N.-sponsored talks in Geneva on Wednesday with a pledge to end the political crisis and military conflict in the country within weeks, a United Nations statement said.

“The parties underscored their determination to conclude the dialogue process as soon as possible, with a target date within the coming three weeks,” said a statement by the U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), headed by special envoy Bernardino Leon.

Leon, who held a plenary attended by all delegations on Wednesday in the Swiss city, called on the warring parties on Tuesday to agree on a national unity government by the end of August and endorse it with a vote in September. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)