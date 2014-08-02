FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major Libyan fuel depot ablaze after rocket strike
August 2, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Major Libyan fuel depot ablaze after rocket strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fire tore through Tripoli’s main fuel depot on Saturday after rockets fired by one of Libya’s militias struck and ignited a tank, the National Oil company (NOC) said.

Black plumes of smoke rose over the fuel tanks, which store oil for use in the capital and are located near Tripoli’s international airport.

Firefighters deployed to tackle the blaze were forced back by the fighting, NOC spokesman Mohamed al-Harari said.

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by John Stonestreet

