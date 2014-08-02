Major Libyan fuel depot ablaze after rocket strike

TRIPOLI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fire tore through Tripoli’s main fuel depot on Saturday after rockets fired by one of Libya’s militias struck and ignited a tank, the National Oil company (NOC) said.

Black plumes of smoke rose over the fuel tanks, which store oil for use in the capital and are located near Tripoli’s international airport.

Firefighters deployed to tackle the blaze were forced back by the fighting, NOC spokesman Mohamed al-Harari said.