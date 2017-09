TRIPOLI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and 12 others were wounded in fighting between rival militias across the Libyan capital Tripoli on Thursday, medical sources said.

Among the wounded was one woman who was shot in one leg, the source said as fighting continued in several parts of the city. (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Sandra Maler)